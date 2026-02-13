'Eye in the sky': Why India seeks high-altitude pseudo satellites
Redeployable technology will support both military and civilian roles, from strategic surveillance to disaster monitoring
Share
US soldiers assembling the modular K1000 ultra-long range endurance Unmanned Aircraft System (a type of HAPS) during the Army’s battalion-level exercise at Yakima Training Center, Washington, March 6th, 2025. Photo: US Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert
The government’s Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday accepted proposals worth Rs. 3.60 trillion, including procuring Rafale fighter jets and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS) for the Indian Air Force.
The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) marked a formal in-principle approval to induct AS-HAPS to strengthen intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and communication capabilities, marking a push in indigenous near-space defence systems.
What are pseudo-satellites
The AS-HAPS are unmanned platforms that operate 10 to 50 kilometres above the Earth's surface and at temperatures ranging from 0 degrees Celsius to -56 degrees Celsius. The distance is far above commercial aircraft but below traditional satellites. The platforms can stay aloft for weeks or even months, acting like “atmospheric satellites”.
These satellites are usually solar-powered with onboard high-density batteries for day and night operations, allowing long-duration missions without frequent refuelling or recovery.
Unlike conventional satellites, AS-HAPS can be repositioned, upgraded and maintained, providing flexibility similar to aircraft while retaining satellite-like persistence.
AS-HAPS can be deployed for ISR missions, electronic intelligence gathering and telecommunication support. They are expected to provide continuous monitoring of India’s land borders, maritime zones and other strategically sensitive regions.
These satellites can hover over a fixed area for long — a feature that makes them valuable for real-time situational awareness, especially in high-altitude terrains and remote coastal belts where uninterrupted surveillance is critical.
Bridging the operational gap
These satellites fill an operational gap between unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and traditional satellites. UAVs operate at lower altitudes and typically have endurance measured in hours. Satellites provide long-term coverage from orbit (typically 160 -200 kilometres) but are expensive. HAPS combine endurance with flexibility.
By offering lower operational costs and reduced latency than satellites, this redeployable technology will support both military and civilian roles, from disaster monitoring to communication relays. The platforms can be deployed on demand and developed by government agencies, private companies, and startups working in this domain.
The induction will mark a new class of near-space platforms that combine the persistence of satellites with the flexibility of drones, highlighting India’s shift toward persistent, cost-effective and indigenous surveillance systems for both military and strategic applications.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
In this article :