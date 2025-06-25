How should India tackle China's expanding reach in the Indian ocean?

The Indian Ocean is fast emerging as a critical arena of competition for primacy between India and China. Indian interests in the Indian Ocean are anchored by virtue of its location at the heart of the region. Evolving security dynamics in the Indian Ocean pose natural implications for India’s national security priorities. On the other hand, China has also sought to expand its interests and presence across its maritime periphery in the broader Indo-Pacific region, in its bid to emerge as a major power globally.

Chinese strategy to expand its influence in the region has entailed multiple facets, including coercive