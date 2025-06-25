Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / News / How should India tackle China's expanding reach in the Indian ocean?

How should India tackle China's expanding reach in the Indian ocean?

While China's engagement strategy appears to operate on a quid pro quo basis, India's approach seems to be driven by its objectives

The Indian Navy took delivery of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant from her builder Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, in July 2022. The 262-metre carrier has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes
premium

The Indian Navy took delivery of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant from her builder Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, in July 2022. The 262-metre carrier has a full displacement of 45,000 tonnes. Photo: PIB

Harsh V PantSayantan Haldar
8 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Ocean is fast emerging as a critical arena of competition for primacy between India and China. Indian interests in the Indian Ocean are anchored by virtue of its location at the heart of the region. Evolving security dynamics in the Indian Ocean pose natural implications for India’s national security priorities. On the other hand, China has also sought to expand its interests and presence across its maritime periphery in the broader Indo-Pacific region, in its bid to emerge as a major power globally.
 
Chinese strategy to expand its influence in the region has entailed multiple facets, including coercive
Topics : Blueprint Defence Magazine Indian Ocean India China relations India China tension maritime security
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon