India is better prepared for the age of modern warfare

The rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare is increasingly shaped by technological innovation. Among the most transformative developments is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones. These versatile platforms have moved from being niche surveillance tools to central elements of military strategy across the globe. A military drone industry report by Technavio projects that the military drone market will expand by $10.29 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1 per cent between 2024 and 2029 — an indicator of the rising strategic significance of drones in modern combat.

India, situated in a region