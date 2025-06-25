'The India-Pakistan hyphen disappeared in 1999 and hasn't returned'

With time having clarified much of the disinformation surrounding Operation Sindoor, and early analyses now exhausted, India’s last High Commissioner to Pakistan and later envoy to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, speaks about apprehensions of an India-Pakistan rehyphenation, the role diplomacy can play in cementing battlefield gains, and what might lie ahead with China. With Operation Sindoor paused, who emerged as winners and losers?

This conflict played out across three domains: military foremost but also diplomatic and informational. In the military domain, India clearly had a battlefield advantage and dominated not just the conflict itself but also the escalation ladder.