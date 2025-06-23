The Astra: India's new-age long-range air missile with an old name

Astra, which in Sanskrit means “weapon” – referred to in major multifront combats in Indian mythology, including the epic Mahabharat — is a cutting-edge air-to-air missile that has been designed by the Indian government’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Astra operates beyond visual range (BVR) and can hit highly manoeuvrable supersonic targets, according to the DRDO. The missile has the capability to lock on target before being launched during close-range aerial engagements. The missile’s current range is more than 100 kilometres. Missiles with the ability to engage targets at distances way greater than the fighter pilot’s field of