India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

I ndia on Thursday successfully launched an intermediate range Agni Prime missile from a “rail-based mobile launcher system”, a launch pad pulled by a Railways locomotive. “This next-generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on X. “The first-of-its-kind launch carried out today from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any preconditions, which allows users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” he said. The missile has advanced communication systems