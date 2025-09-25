Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / News / India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

Defence Minister says 'first-of-its-kind launch' enhances country's military capability

1 min read | Updated On : Sep 25 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Share
Jaisal KaurJaisal Kaur
agni prime missile, rail launcher

agni prime missile, rail launcher (Photo: X/Screengrab)

India on Thursday successfully launched an intermediate range Agni Prime missile from a “rail-based mobile launcher system”, a launch pad pulled by a Railways locomotive. “This next-generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on X. “The first-of-its-kind launch carried out today from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any preconditions, which allows users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” he said. The missile has advanced communication systems

Written By

Jaisal Kaur

Jaisal KaurJaisal Kaur

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

In this article :

Agni Defence plan Agni-1 missile Defence acquisitions
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon