India to withdraw diplomats' families from Bangladesh over security fears
Election volatility and persistent security threats against minority communities have prompted New Delhi to pull out families of its diplomats
Share
Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)
India is likely to withdraw the families and dependents of its diplomats and officials in Bangladesh where security fears have grown ahead of elections next month, multiple news reports said.
India’s decision will be part of “internal readjustments”, Reuters quoted a government official as saying. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not elaborate on the specific changes or timing.
India has a High Commission in Dhaka along with diplomatic posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet.
The foreign ministries of both India and Bangladesh did not respond to requests for comment, Reuters said.
Election campaigning in Bangladesh begins on January 22 amid protests across the country. Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have strained after Sheikh Hasina was ousted as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister and fled to India in 2024 amid months of deadly protests.
India raised concerns over the violence and called on Bangladesh to deal firmly with communal incidents in the country.
"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier said in a press conference.
In December, New Delhi summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to convey its concern over what it described as a worsening security environment, including “threats targeting the Indian mission in Dhaka”
The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly sought the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while rejecting India’s allegations regarding violence against members of the minority Hindu community.
Written By
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:02 PM IST
In this article :