Indian Navy adds a new warship or submarine every 40 days: PM Modi

Celebrating Diwali aboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Indian Navy’s rapid expansion, saying that Indian shipyards have delivered more than 40 indigenous warships and submarines over the past decade, and presently, on average, a new warship or submarine is being inducted every 40 days. This growth reflects India’s steady progress toward self-reliance in defence production, he added. INS Vikrant: Symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat PM Modi regarded INS Vikrant as a symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and India’s growing defence self-reliance. He recalled that the warship, now the backbone of India’s naval power, has already made its presence felt, even unsettling Pakistan in recent operations. “Vikrant is not just a warship, it is a testament to 21st-century India’s talent, hard work, and commitment,” the PM said.

He also mentioned missiles like BrahMos and Akash, whose capabilities during Operation Sindoor have attracted global attention, positioning India as an emerging defence exporter. Tribute to armed forces on Diwali Addressing India's armed forces, Modi praised their courage, skill, and dedication. He described the experience as unforgettable, noting that the sparkling sea reflected the lamps of Deepavali, and likening it to a "divine garland of lights" created by India's brave soldiers. The PM praised the armed forces across all domains — land, air, and sea — for their role in national security and nation-building. From securing the seas and skies to maintaining borders in deserts, glaciers, and islands, India's forces have consistently protected the country, the PM said. He also recognised the critical contributions of the Coast Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and intelligence agencies.