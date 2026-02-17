Kaveri to Manik: India seeks to build fighter jet aircraft engines
Defence Minister calls for speeding up efforts to achieve self-reliance in combat aircraft engine manufacturing
Representative image of Kaveri engine
Indigenous fighter engine effort
The GTRE’s first attempt at a military-grade jet engine was the GTX-35VS Kaveri. In 1989, it was sanctioned to produce 81 kiloNewtons (kN) of thrust, with the primary objective of replacing foreign engines with an indigenous power plant for the HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
Its “Kabini” core first ran in March 1995, followed by the first full prototype test in 1996. The engine later achieved a milestone in 2010 when it completed a maiden flight test on a modified Ilyushin Il-76 flying testbed in Russia.
The engine was officially delinked from the Tejas programme in 2008 after failing to meet the required thrust-to-weight ratios and high-altitude performance required for supersonic combat.
The project was redesigned as a “dry” or non-afterburning variant producing about 48 kN of thrust, planned for an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, including DRDO’s “Ghatak”.
Shift to missiles
GTRE started developing “Manik” as an indigenous Small Turbofan Engine (STFE) to power long-range subsonic cruise missiles and unmanned platforms. It was asked to build practical, lower-thrust propulsion systems after the Kaveri programme was delinked.
Manik is a 4.5 kN thrust-class, twin-spool bypass turbofan without an afterburner and is equipped with a Full Authority Digital Engine Control, a digital brain system.
It is designed to replace the imported Russian engine used earlier in the Nirbhay cruise missiles. It now powers the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile and the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile.
120 kN engine for AMCA
GTRE is tasked with the development of a high-thrust engine in the 110-120 kiloNewton class to power India’s planned fifth-generation stealth fighter, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca).
In November, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that India is close to finalising a collaboration agreement with the French aerospace firm Safran to jointly develop a 120 kN thrust jet engine that will power the Amca Mark 2.
The Amca Mk1 is expected to equip the first two Amca squadrons and will rely on the United States defence firm General Electric's F414 engine as an interim solution, allowing flight testing and early induction to proceed.
Under the proposed co-development model, India would retain full ownership of the intellectual property rights through the GTRE, including critical “hot section” technologies such as precision turbine blades and high-temperature materials, which are central to next-generation fighter-class engines.
Taken together, the timeline from the Kaveri to the Manik and now the proposed 120 kN engine reflects India’s shift from ambitious programmes to a phased, capability-building approach in aero-engine development.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 6:19 PM IST
