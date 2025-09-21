Long procurement cycle may lead to outdated weapons: Rajinder Singh Bhatia

A decade ago, the bureaucracy was not as receptive to private sector participation as today. We could not conduct trials in India, said Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman of Kalyani Strategic Systems
Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman of Kalyani Strategic Systems, and president of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, said reforms had helped a lot, but challenges remained in procurement procedures and timely approvals. Photo: Priyanka Parashar
First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
