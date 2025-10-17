Lucknow-made BrahMos ready for action: All about India's supersonic missile

In a boost to domestic defence production, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly inaugurate the first batch of made-in-Lucknow BrahMos missiles on Saturday, according to an official media statement. The event will be a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor and cement the state’s status as a centre for aerospace and defence manufacturing. Inauguration of BrahMos Facility Singh inaugurated the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow in May. Highlighting its significance, he called the BrahMos missile “not just one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, but also a symbol of India’s technological and strategic capabilities.”

The missile reportedly played a key role in precision strikes against Pakistan’s military bases during Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. Also Read DRDO chief says Op Sindoor was declaration of India's self-reliance What is the BrahMos Missile? The BrahMos is a two-stage supersonic cruise missile and currently the fastest missile system in India. It is an unmanned missile equipped with a propulsion system, guidance system, aerodynamic frame, precision-guided weapons, and a warhead. It is capable of striking targets at up to 290 km, with potential future ranges of up to 800 km and hypersonic speeds. The BrahMos can attain three times the speed of subsonic cruise missiles, with 2.5 times the flight range, resulting in higher accuracy and nine times more kinetic energy. It follows a “Fire and Forget” principle, allowing long-range strikes with minimal risk to the operator. Its stand-off range capability enables it to hit targets while staying out of enemy defensive fire zones.