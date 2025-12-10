News in brief: Global

T ürkiye to get 20 Eurofighter jetsThe United Kingdom (UK) signed a $11 billion agreement for the sale of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye, in October, according to media reports. The UK’s defence ministry said that the 10-year deal, signed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, would strengthen Türkiye’s deterrence and enhance North Atlantic Treaty organization’s (NATO’s) prowess in the region.The jets were developed by the consortium of three European defence firms — Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo — for the air forces of the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy. New electronic warfare