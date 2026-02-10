News in brief: Global

E urope’s largest nuclear warship France confirmed its plan to develop the Porte-Avions Nouvelle Génération (PANG), a next-generation nuclear aircraft carrier, at a projected cost of $12 billion, Reuters reported. French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced the beginning of its construction. The PANG, which would be developed by French defence firms Chantiers de l’Atlantique and the Naval Group in the port city of Saint-Nazaire, is expected to be deployed in 2038. It would be the largest warship ever built in Europe, replacing the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier. The warship will have two to three electromagnetic aircraft launch systems from General Atomics, along with directed-energy weapons.

Denmark to get advanced US missiles The United States (US) approved a potential foreign military sale in a deal worth $951 million for 236 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles – extended range (AMRAAM-ER) to Denmark in December 2025. The RTX-produced missiles will arm Denmark with "modern, capable air-to-air munitions for its aircraft, and surface-to-air munitions for its ground-based air defenses", according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The US had earlier approved a $3.73 billion contract for an integrated battle command system and 200 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles to Denmark. Photo: Reuters China's most extensive war game China conducted a massive military exercise around Taiwan, called Justice Mission 2025, in December 2025. It involved live-fire drills, rocket launches, simulating blockades, and extensive naval and aerial missions, especially after the US' arms sale to Taiwan.

Around 71 Chinese warplanes and 24 navy and coastguard vessels were operating “in close proximity” to Taiwan, according to its defence ministry. China aimed to test its sea-aerial coordination and target detection and neutralisation by sending its forces. Japan launches final Mogami-class frigate Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) introduced the 12th and final Mogami-class frigate, the JS Yoshii (FFM-12), for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force at its Nagasaki shipyard, in December 2025. The multi-role guided-missile frigate is expected to be commissioned by fiscal year 2026. The Mogami-class vessels are armed with a 127mm naval gun, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-submarine rockets, and torpedoes.

In February 2024, Japan’s defence ministry had granted MHI a $371 million contract to produce the final frigate. Photo: SAAB GlobalEye in the French sky France ordered two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft from Swedish firm Saab in a deal worth $1.3 billion in December 2025, as per Saab’s media statement. The deliveries are slated from 2029 to 2032, and also include an option for two additional aircraft. The GlobalEye is based on the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 business jet, with a maximum take-off weight of 45,132 kilograms. It comprises a multidomain sensor suite, an automatic identification system, and an electro-optical sensor. The platform has a range of over 648 kilometres (km) and an endurance of over 11 hours.

Boeing gets B-52 engine deal from the US The US Air Force granted the defence firm Boeing a $2.04 billion contract to advance the B-52 commercial engine replacement programme, the Pentagon said in December last year. The deal encompasses post-critical design review development, including system integration, and the modification and trials of two B-52 aircraft equipped with the latest Rolls-Royce F130 engines and related subsystems. The production is slated to be completed by 2033. The engines will boost reliability, fuel efficiency, and electrical power at a lower sustainment cost. Photo: Raykar World’s first autonomous close-formation flight Turkish defence firm Baykar successfully executed the first-ever completely autonomous close formation flight between two jet-driven Kizilelma unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) during a trial flight held late last year, the firm said in a statement. This is expected to enhance Türkiye’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven air combat capabilities and bolster its stance in

next-generation unmanned aviation. The UCAVs relied fully on onboard AI, sensors, and real-time data sharing, and observed precise spatial alignment while travelling at high subsonic speed. Taiwan to make 1,600 attack USVs Taiwan plans to boost deterrence by manufacturing 1,600 attack unmanned surface vessels (USVs) under a proposed special defence budget of $39.8 billion, according to the Taiwan News. The country’s Navy Command is slated to commission the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) as its main developer. This would permit NCSIST to integrate command-and-control, sensors, guidance modules, and explosives into a full weapons system, officials said. If finalised, partial deployment could commence in 2027.