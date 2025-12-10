Business Standard
News in brief: South America

The latest defence developments in South America

3 min read | Updated On : Dec 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
The F-16B jet (Photo: Ministry of Defense, Argentina)

The F-16B jet (Photo: Ministry of Defense, Argentina)

Argentina gets its first F-16B jet The Argentine Air Force’s maiden operational F-16B twin-seat aircraft was unveiled at Denmark’s Aalborg Air Base in September, as reported by the Italy-based news portal The Avionist.In a social media post, Argentina’s Defence Minister Luis Petri said that the jet boasts of “modernised systems, surface treatments, and standardised paint” as per the specifications listed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.The aircraft is among six expected to be delivered to Argentina in December 2025, while 18 more are slated for delivery by 2028. This is part of the Peace Condor programme, wherein Argentina signed a

Jaisal Kaur

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

