News in brief: South America

A rgentina gets its first F-16B jet The Argentine Air Force’s maiden operational F-16B twin-seat aircraft was unveiled at Denmark’s Aalborg Air Base in September, as reported by the Italy-based news portal The Avionist.In a social media post, Argentina’s Defence Minister Luis Petri said that the jet boasts of “modernised systems, surface treatments, and standardised paint” as per the specifications listed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.The aircraft is among six expected to be delivered to Argentina in December 2025, while 18 more are slated for delivery by 2028. This is part of the Peace Condor programme, wherein Argentina signed a