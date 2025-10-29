President Droupadi Murmu takes Rafale sortie from Ambala air base

P resident Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday undertook a sortie from the Ambala Air Force Station in a Rafale fighter jet, describing the experience as “unforgettable”.

With this, she became the first President to have taken a sortie in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. She took a similar sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft from the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam, in 2023.

Describing the sortie as an “unforgettable experience”, she said that it gives her a fresh sense of pride in the country's defence capabilities. During the sortie, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also flew in a different aircraft from the same air base.