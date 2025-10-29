Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / News / President Droupadi Murmu takes Rafale sortie from Ambala air base

President Droupadi Murmu takes Rafale sortie from Ambala air base

The President said the 'unforgettable' experience gives her a fresh sense of pride in the country's defence capabilities

2 min read | Updated On : Oct 29 2025 | 8:47 PM IST
Share
Martand MishraMartand Mishra
President Droupadi Murmu takes a sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday (Photo: Indian Air Force)

President Droupadi Murmu takes a sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday (Photo: Indian Air Force)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday undertook a sortie from the Ambala Air Force Station in a Rafale fighter jet, describing the experience as “unforgettable”.
 
With this, she became the first President to have taken a sortie in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. She took a similar sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft from the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam, in 2023.
 
Describing the sortie as an “unforgettable experience”, she said that it gives her a fresh sense of pride in the country's defence capabilities. During the sortie, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also flew in a different aircraft from the same air base.
 
President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon her arrival at the Air Force base.
 
The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron, a statement issued by the President's office said. The sortie lasts for approximately 30 minutes, covering 200 kilometres at a height of 15,000 feet above sea level with a speed of about 700 kilometres per hour, it said.

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala airbase

 
The jets were part of the Indian Air Force air strikes to destroy key terror infrastructures in Pakistan, as part of Operation Sindoor on May 7.
 
President Murmu also posed with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, the country’s first woman Rafale pilot, just before she took to the skies. Earlier this year, a pro-Pakistan social media handle had falsely claimed that Singh was captured during Operation Sindoor, a rumour later debunked by the PIB Fact Check as fake.
 
The first five Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation of France, were inducted into the Indian Air Force’s 17th Squadron, dubbed the ‘Golden Arrows,’ in 2020.
 

Written By

Martand Mishra

Martand MishraMartand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

In this article :

Indian Air Force Indian President
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon