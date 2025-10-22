Quad exercise 2025: India to host first-ever joint air drill

In a landmark development for the Quad, India, the US, Japan, and Australia will next month participate in a joint air exercise for the first time. India will host the drills, titled Cope India, in the first week of November, according to the Tribune. All about Cope India The exercise will be led by India and the US, with Japan and Australia participating as observers. Japan had previously joined as an observer in Cope India 2023, but this will mark Australia’s debut participation, completing the first structured engagement of all four Quad members in an air domain exercise.

Malabar maritime exercise The timing of Cope India coincides with the Malabar maritime exercise, another major Quad event that will be hosted by the US at Guam, its strategic military base in the western Pacific Ocean about 2,500 km east of the Philippines. The Indian Navy’s INS Sahyadri will represent India in the four-nation naval exercise. Also Read Quad countries are major maritime partners, says US State dept official Strengthening defence ties The Cope India air exercise between India and the US has evolved over the past two decades to include advanced modules such as fighter and air-mobility training, air-drop missions, and large-force engagements. These military collaborations have continued despite ongoing trade frictions between the two countries, including the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods. Half of these tariffs are considered punitive measures linked to India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil while the remainder stems from stalled trade negotiations.

Malabar: A strategic Quad exercise Originally launched in 1992 as a bilateral naval exercise between India and the US, Exercise Malabar has since evolved into a key multilateral engagement under the Quad framework. The drill aims to enhance interoperability and coordination to tackle shared maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions. All four participating nations operate similar maritime patrol aircraft capable of anti-submarine warfare and sea surveillance, allowing them to build a shared operational picture and ensure seamless communication during missions. Beijing has often viewed the Malabar exercise as anti-China, citing its participants’ alignment under the Quad and shared focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific — a stance it perceives as containment.