Rajnath to attend 12th Asean Defence Ministers meeting in Malaysia

D efence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Malaysia to attend the 12th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defence Ministers meeting on November 1, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The Asean Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism among Asean countries.

Ahead of the meeting, the second edition of Asean-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting is scheduled for October 31 under the chairmanship of Malaysia, bringing together all defence ministers from Asean member states, to advance India’s Act East Policy and increase the defence and security ties with the countries in the grouping, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence stated.