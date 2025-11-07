A single force cannot manage India's boundaries

A report in The Economic Times on June 17 stated that the Indian government was considering a proposal for a single border-guarding force (BGF) for the entire country on the lines of the South African Border Management Authority (BMA). Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, who made the proposal, recommended this on the assumption that there is an “absence of unified command and tech-driven surveillance in the border areas”. Proposals recommending changes in the functioning of a BGF are often floated by people based on their perception of what border management involves. The Indian Army often cites command and control