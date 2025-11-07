Are US-India relations back to the future?

O ver the past few months, relations between the United States (US) and India have reached a particularly low ebb. Differences over India’s purchase of petroleum from Russia, the imposition of high tariffs on India and the apparent failure or unwillingness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take phone calls from US President Donald Trump have all contributed to the current impasse. Many within India are lamenting this terrible backsliding in bilateral relations, fearing dire straits. Such concerns are wholly understandable. However, from a historical standpoint, these misgivings may be a bit exaggerated. During the Cold War, US-India relations were notable