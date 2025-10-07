Countering China in India's backyard

C hina’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean in recent years has prompted fresh concerns about Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects and acquisition of berthing, operation turnaround facilities, and bases for strategic purposes. The unbridled economic rise of China and rapid expansion of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), coupled with unilateral claims over vast swathes of the maritime commons in the South China Sea (SCS), have created a new reference point for judging its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). China’s economic tentacles, infrastructure, and connectivity projects as well as soft power are on full display from