Crises are reshaping the strategic space

T he wars that are reshaping the contemporary strategic landscape are not merely territorial contests or episodic military confrontations. They are, in many ways, laboratories of military transformation. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the escalating confrontation between the United States (US) and Iran following Operation Epic Fury, and China’s increasingly assertive posture towards Taiwan together illuminate the changing character of warfare in the 21st century. What these theatres reveal is a clear transition from platform-centric warfare to systems-centric warfare; from the primacy of exquisite military hardware to the utility of scalable, attritable, and adaptive capabilities. These conflicts underline how precision, mass, resilience, and integration across domains are becoming the defining attributes of military power.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, now stretching well beyond its initial phase, has perhaps offered the clearest evidence that modern war is increasingly a contest of endurance and adaptation rather than rapid manoeuvre alone. At the outset of the war, Russia was widely expected to leverage its conventional superiority to secure a swift victory. Yet the conflict evolved into a prolonged struggle where technological ingenuity, societal resilience, and industrial capacity proved as important as battlefield manoeuvres. In this regard, the war has fundamentally altered assumptions about the future battlefield. Low-cost munitions The most striking feature of the war has been the centrality of drones. Unmanned systems, once considered supplementary assets, have become indispensable tools of combat. Both Russia and Ukraine have deployed vast numbers of low-cost first-person view (FPV) drones, reconnaissance platforms, and one-way attack systems. Cheap drones costing a fraction of traditional military hardware are now destroying tanks, artillery systems, logistics hubs, and even naval assets. The economics of warfare is thus undergoing a profound transformation. Precision no longer belongs exclusively to sophisticated militaries with expensive platforms; it can now be generated through mass-produced, relatively inexpensive systems deployed at scale.

The battlefield in Ukraine has also become extraordinarily transparent. Persistent surveillance through drones and commercial satellites means that concealment is increasingly difficult. This transparency has amplified the importance of dispersion, mobility, camouflage, and deception. Forces that remain static become vulnerable to rapid detection and destruction. Consequently, the war has evolved into a dynamic contest where adaptation cycles are remarkably compressed. Electronic warfare has emerged as another defining feature of the conflict. Jamming and spoofing technologies are now deeply integrated into combat operations, affecting communications, navigation, and targeting systems. Both sides have continuously sought to neutralise each other’s drone capabilities, leading to rapid innovation. Fiber-optic drones immune to radio-frequency jamming, artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted targeting systems, and autonomous navigation technologies are direct outcomes of this electronic contest. Warfare is no longer confined to kinetic exchanges; control over the electromagnetic spectrum has become central to operational success.

Also Read Memes at war Perhaps the most consequential lesson from Ukraine is the return of attrition. For much of the post-Cold War period, Western military thinking emphasised on precision strikes, rapid campaigns, and technological overmatch. Ukraine has demonstrated that industrial capacity and the ability to sustain prolonged conflict remain indispensable. Ammunition stockpiles, supply chains, and production scalability are once again central to national power. Even advanced militaries cannot sustain high-intensity warfare without robust industrial ecosystems. The conflict has also highlighted the growing fusion between civilian and military technologies. Commercial satellites, dual-use electronics, and civilian communication networks have become critical enablers of military operations. This blurring of boundaries between civilian and military domains complicates deterrence and escalation management. It also means that technological innovation outside the traditional defence sector can rapidly influence battlefield dynamics.

If Ukraine has demonstrated the rise of attritional and drone-centric warfare, the US-Iran confrontation has reinforced the significance of cost asymmetry and multi-domain coercion. The escalation following strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year in February revealed how weaker actors can exploit economic and technological asymmetries to challenge superior powers. Iran’s strategy has relied heavily on the use of large volumes of low-cost drones and missiles. Systems inspired by the Shahed family have been employed not necessarily to achieve decisive battlefield victories, but to impose cumulative costs on adversaries. Even when interception rates remain high, the economics favour the attacker. A drone costing tens of thousands of dollars can compel defenders to expend interceptors worth millions. This imbalance creates strategic dilemmas for advanced militaries dependent on sophisticated defensive systems.

The implications are profound. Air and missile defence architectures designed during earlier eras are increasingly strained by saturation attacks involving large numbers of inexpensive projectiles. Quantity, when combined with sufficient precision, can overwhelm technologically advanced systems. This phenomenon, often described as “precise mass”, represents one of the defining characteristics of emerging warfare. Proxy wars Iran’s reliance on proxies further underscores the changing nature of conflict. Groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis extend Iranian influence while preserving plausible deniability. The battlefield is thus no longer geographically bounded. Conflicts increasingly involve distributed networks of state and non-state actors operating across multiple domains simultaneously. Cyberattacks, information campaigns, disruptions to maritime trade, and strikes on civilian infrastructure are all part of a broader strategy aimed at imposing political and economic costs.

This reflects an important shift in strategic logic. Modern conflicts are not solely about territorial conquest or battlefield destruction; they are also about contests over societal resilience and political endurance. Civilian morale, economic stability, and information control are becoming as important as conventional military outcomes. In this context, warfare increasingly resembles a prolonged process of coercion rather than a singular decisive engagement. At the same time, the US-Iran conflict demonstrated that conventional military superiority still matters. The US and Israeli airpower rapidly degraded significant elements of Iran’s military infrastructure. Precision strikes, advanced intelligence systems, and integrated targeting networks remain critical advantages for technologically sophisticated militaries. Yet these strengths alone proved insufficient to neutralise sustained asymmetric pressure. The lesson is not that high-end capabilities are obsolete, but that they must be integrated with scalable and economically sustainable defensive systems.

China’s posture towards Taiwan introduces another dimension to this evolving strategic landscape. Unlike Ukraine or the US-Iran confrontation, this theatre has not yet erupted into a full-scale war. Nevertheless, Chinese military modernisation and gray-zone operations reveal how lessons from ongoing conflicts are being absorbed into broader strategic planning. China’s military doctrine increasingly centres on anti-access/area-denial capabilities. The objective is straightforward: prevent or complicate external intervention, particularly by the US, in a Taiwan contingency. To this end, China has invested heavily in anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hypersonic weapons, submarines, and integrated air defence systems. The aim is not necessarily to defeat the US military outright, but to raise the costs and risks of intervention to unacceptable levels.

This approach reflects a broader recognition that strategic denial can be as effective as outright dominance. By threatening aircraft carriers, forward bases, and logistics networks, China seeks to create operational uncertainty for adversaries. The implications for the Indo-Pacific are profound, particularly for regional actors dependent on US security guarantees. China is also closely studying drone warfare lessons emerging from Ukraine and West Asia. The development of AI-enabled drone swarms, autonomous systems, and integrated electronic warfare capabilities indicate that China recognises the utility of scalable unmanned platforms. Drone swarms capable of saturating air defences or disrupting command networks could fundamentally alter operational dynamics in the Taiwan Strait.

Equally significant is China’s emphasis on multi-domain integration. Future conflict scenarios are expected to involve simultaneous operations across land, sea, air, cyberspace, and electromagnetic domains. Information superiority and decision-making speed are becoming central components of military effectiveness. AI, data fusion, and networked systems are therefore increasingly integral to strategic planning. Taiwan, meanwhile, has sought to adapt through asymmetric strategies often described as the “porcupine approach”. Rather than matching China platform for platform, Taipei is emphasising mobile missile systems, sea mines, dispersed command structures, and low-cost defensive technologies. The underlying logic mirrors lessons from Ukraine: survival and resilience may depend less on conventional parity and more on imposing unacceptable costs on an adversary.

Taken together, these conflicts reveal several broader transformations redefining warfare. First, drones and attritable systems have moved from peripheral roles to the centre of military operations. Low-cost autonomous platforms are changing both the economics and tactics of war. The ability to generate mass at affordable costs increasingly matters as much as technological sophistication. Second, industrial capacity and economic sustainability are regaining strategic prominence. Wars of attrition reward states capable of sustaining production, replenishing stockpiles, and rapidly innovating. Military power can no longer be separated from manufacturing ecosystems and technological adaptability. Third, warfare is becoming genuinely multi-domain. Land, sea, and air operations are now inseparable from cyber warfare, electronic warfare, information operations, and space-based capabilities. The side capable of integrating these domains effectively will possess significant strategic advantages.

Fourth, asymmetry is becoming central even in conflicts involving major powers. Weaker actors can exploit drones, proxies, cyber tools, and information warfare to impose disproportionate costs on stronger adversaries. Traditional metrics of military power are therefore increasingly insufficient for understanding strategic outcomes. Finally, adaptability itself has emerged as perhaps the most critical determinant of success. The speed with which militaries can absorb lessons, modify tactics, integrate new technologies, and innovate operationally may prove more decisive than initial battlefield advantages. In many respects, modern warfare has become a contest of learning systems. The implications for global military doctrines are immense. Procurement strategies built around small numbers of highly expensive platforms are increasingly under scrutiny. Future force structures are likely to prioritise a mix of advanced systems and large numbers of inexpensive autonomous capabilities. Air defence architectures will need to evolve toward layered and economically sustainable models. Societal resilience, industrial preparedness, and technological ecosystems will become essential components of national security.

These wars also carry significant geopolitical implications. They suggest that future conflicts are unlikely to be short, decisive, or neatly confined. Instead, they may involve prolonged campaigns characterised by attrition, economic coercion, cyber disruption, and information warfare. Strategic competition is thus expanding beyond traditional battlefields into the broader fabric of societies and economies. In essence, the contemporary battlespace is undergoing a profound transformation. Precision is being democratised through cheap autonomous systems. Mass is returning as a decisive factor, albeit in technologically altered forms. Economic endurance and industrial resilience are becoming central to strategic success. And perhaps most importantly, adaptation is emerging as the defining currency of military effectiveness.