Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Opinion / Duty, not dominance: Eight decades of India's UN commitment

Duty, not dominance: Eight decades of India's UN commitment

As the UN turns 80, India's peacekeeping legacy blends moral conviction with hard strategic choices

10 min read | Updated On : Dec 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Share
S B AsthanaS B Asthana
Major Jasmine Chattha leads a parade of Indian peacekeeping troops at a United Nations medals award ceremony in South Sudan (Photo: UN Mission in South Sudan)

Major Jasmine Chattha leads a parade of Indian peacekeeping troops at a United Nations medals award ceremony in South Sudan (Photo: UN Mission in South Sudan)

As the United Nations (UN) commemorates its 80th anniversary in 2025, few countries can boast a peacekeeping heritage as extensive, reliable, and influential as India, which has also been one of the biggest, most dependable and reputable contributors to UN peacekeeping operations since its first mission in Korea in 1950. It has since remained steadfast in its commitment to world peace and security, participating in over 50 of the 71 UN missions and deploying over 2,90,000 troops. Indian peacekeepers have embodied the organisation's basic ideals of peace, impartiality, and humanity across continents and crises, while supporting missions in Asia,

Written By

S B Asthana

S B AsthanaMajor General S B Asthana, now retired, was director-general, infantry, in the Indian Army. Views expressed are personal

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

In this article :

India and United Nations South Sudan
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon