Duty, not dominance: Eight decades of India's UN commitment

A s the United Nations (UN) commemorates its 80th anniversary in 2025, few countries can boast a peacekeeping heritage as extensive, reliable, and influential as India, which has also been one of the biggest, most dependable and reputable contributors to UN peacekeeping operations since its first mission in Korea in 1950. It has since remained steadfast in its commitment to world peace and security, participating in over 50 of the 71 UN missions and deploying over 2,90,000 troops. Indian peacekeepers have embodied the organisation's basic ideals of peace, impartiality, and humanity across continents and crises, while supporting missions in Asia,