How Galwan changed India's approach to China

India and China signed four agreements between 1988 and 2013. These were designed to ensure that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains peaceful. Further, several standard operating procedures (SOPs) were agreed upon by both sides to prevent faceoffs between patrols from escalating. Since 2013, major incidents on the LAC were building up towards the Galwan incident — only that the tea leaves were to be read correctly. Faceoffs were taking place in Depsang (2013), Chumar (2014), and Doklam (2017) that preceded the Galwan clash. Of these, the former two are in Eastern Ladakh, and the third is on