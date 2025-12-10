Indian Ocean: Theatre of decision in the 21st century

D uring the Cold War, the great American strategist Andrew Marshall posited the theory that in a world with nuclear weapons that prevented countries from getting into conflict and planning to attack and occupy each other’s territories, grand strategy would be reduced to “winning” the competition and outlasting the enemy’s political system. He was to be proved correct, but the technique he devised to craft a grand strategy was a two-step process. In the first step, a multidisciplinary group of specialists would “define” what the enemy state would evolve into in, say, 20 years. Second, a strategy would be crafted