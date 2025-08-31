National Security Strategy: Framing the first steps in the Indian context

National security is explained by the twin constructs of the nation-state and state security. Experts also argue that state security might not mean the same to all people, and its conception may differ from country to country, and institution to institution. For these very reasons, the idea of security has broadened to reflect varying degrees of harmony between internal and external security, and its connection to human security. Further, the concept embraces wide-ranging positions on the environment, economics, nutrition, epidemics, disasters, minerals, cyber, space, oceans and territorial waters, transnational crimes, forced migration and social injustice, besides the traditional concerns