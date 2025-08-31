What lies ahead in China's Taiwan 'reunification' plan?

Amid rising tensions and military posturing, China's Taiwan policy continues to evolve. The next few years will be crucial
Chinese warship Luyang III sails near the US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, as seen from the deck of the US destroyer, in the Taiwan Strait on June 3, 2023 (Photo: Reuters)
At one point, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te was supposed to travel to Guatemala in August this year. Guatemala may not be a world power, but it’s one of the few countries in the world that recognises Taiwan’s government as the rightful ruler of China. But the trip was cancelled abruptly: The administration of Donald Trump made it clear it would not allow Lai to transit through New York. Previously, United States Presidents have generally let Taiwan’s leaders make short stops in the US. This time, Trump may have been signalling that his negotiations with Beijing were more important than
First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
In this article :