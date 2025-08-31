Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Opinion / What lies ahead in China's Taiwan 'reunification' plan?

What lies ahead in China's Taiwan 'reunification' plan?

Amid rising tensions and military posturing, China's Taiwan policy continues to evolve. The next few years will be crucial

7 min read | Updated On : Aug 31 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Share
Rana MitterRana Mitter
Chinese warship Luyang III sails near the US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, as seen from the deck of the US destroyer, in the Taiwan Strait on June 3, 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese warship Luyang III sails near the US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, as seen from the deck of the US destroyer, in the Taiwan Strait on June 3, 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

At one point, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te was supposed to travel to Guatemala in August this year.  Guatemala may not be a world power, but it’s one of the few countries in the world that recognises Taiwan’s government as the rightful ruler of China.  But the trip was cancelled abruptly: The administration of Donald Trump made it clear it would not allow Lai to transit through New York.  Previously, United States Presidents have generally let Taiwan’s leaders make short stops in the US. This time, Trump may have been signalling that his negotiations with Beijing were more important than

WRITTEN BY: Rana Mitter

Rana MitterRana Mitter is the ST Lee Chair in US-Asia relations at the Harvard Kennedy School

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

In this article :

Blueprint Defence Magazine India China tension Taiwan
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon