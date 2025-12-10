CONFLICT ZONE: Civil war in Myanmar

1 / 5

The Myanmar Army’s Russian-developed Mi-17 helicopter (Photo: Russian Helicopters)

With over four years of fighting since the military coup of 2021, the Myanmar civil war is presently among the most intense and violent conflicts, with the death toll rising to at least 80,000 people as of July 2025, according to the global conflict monitor Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED). The civil war ranks third globally for the number of drones used, as per ACLED. This complicated, fragmented, and ever-evolving conflict involves the Myanmar military junta; a pro-democracy shadow government including its armed wing, the People's Defence Force (PDF); and numerous ethnic armed groups. In October, local media reported that the junta recaptured Kyaukme, a district centre located on the main trade route between Myanmar and the Chinese border, from the rebel group Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) after a 21-day counteroffensive. The TNLA had gained control after an intense battle last year. The first picture showcases the junta’s Russian Mi-17 helicopters used for transporting troops and supplies in the ongoing conflict and in airstrikes.