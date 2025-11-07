Conflict zone: Civil war in Sudan

1 / 4

A Turkish-developed Bayraktar TB2 drone used by the Sudanese military (Photo: Bayakar)

A civil war erupted in Sudan in April 2023 after a vicious power tussle began between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group. In what might be one of the world's largest humanitarian crises ever, the conflict has seen over 150,000 deaths and 12 million people displaced as of July, according to the BBC.

The conflict is witnessing an influx of the latest foreign weaponry, including drones, rifles, and defence systems from countries like Russia, Türkiye, China, and the United Arab Emirates, according to Amnesty International.

The lead picture features the Sudanese Army’s Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones, which offer an affordable solution, long flight duration, and explosive payload ability.