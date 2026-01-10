CONFLICT ZONE: Crisis in Syria

1 / 5

Syrian security forces after clashes between Syrian troops and Druze fighters in Sweida, Syria, in July 2025 (Photo: Reuters)

On December 19, 2025, the United States (US) military launched massive retailiatory airstrikes, dubbed as Operation Hawkeye Strike, in which over 70 Islamic State targets across central Syria were attacked.

Earlier on December 8, Syria’s capital Damascus witnessed a big military parade to mark the first anniversary of the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. In 2024, an offensive led by the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham had ended the brutal 14-year civil war.

However, the country’s struggles persist under the new government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa. On November 28 last year, Syria saw one of its deadliest strikes, initiated by Israel against a Lebanese militant group.

Since December 2024, Israel has unleashed over 600 attacks on Syria, averaging about two strikes daily, according to the global conflict monitor Armed Conflict Location and Event Data. Fighting against the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah, Israel aims to prevent the seizure of weapons by “extremists”. Meanwhile, the rebels have been backed and armed by Türkiye, the US, and Gulf Arab states. Moreover, over 100 chemical weapons sites are still present in Syria, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reported last year.

The power shift has also led to a major arms trafficking crisis and the proliferation of weapons, with small arms, light weapons, and leftover Russian weapons captured and diverted by civilians and armed groups.

The lead picture showcases the arsenal of the Syrian security forces, featuring the AK-47 and AKM–type assault rifles used in clashes with Druze fighters in 2025.