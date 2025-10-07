Conflict zone: west Asia

1 / 5

An Israeli F-35I Adir aircraft landing at Nevatim Airbase this year (Photo: Israel Defense Forces)

The Israel-Palestine dispute, one of the longest-running conflicts, dating back to over a century, triggered the latest Gaza war, after Hamas, a Palestinian armed group, struck Israel in 2023. The war continues to intensify with Israel’s recent ground offensive in Gaza.

Encapsulating Israel’s defence prowess is the topmost picture featuring its F-35A Lightning II or F-35I Adir, produced by the United States (US). The fifth-generation, stealthy jet embedded with electronic warfare and weapons systems, has been regularly used by Israel in recent strikes in Gaza and Iran.