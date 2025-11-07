'Collapse of Indo-US relations under Trump is disconcerting'

Transcript

H ow do you assess the strategic impact of Operation Sindoor on South Asia’s security landscape? It didn’t change Pakistan’s calculus on using terrorism as a tool of foreign policy. It may have had a lot of domestic fillips for Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and his government, but at the level of strategic impact, none are visible. How do you view Pakistan’s internal instability and economic fragility in this context? Before Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army was really on the back foot because of the way it was treating (former Prime Minister) Imran Khan. And Imran Khan is very popular in Pakistan. After