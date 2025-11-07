Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Podcasts / 'Collapse of Indo-US relations under Trump is disconcerting'
The Blueprint podcast with Christine Fair

'Collapse of Indo-US relations under Trump is disconcerting'

One of the foremost experts on South Asian security and military, Christine Fair tells Blueprint that the US under President Trump is ceding ground to China not just in South Asia but everywhere

13 min
Updated On : Nov 07 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Transcript

How do you assess the strategic impact of Operation Sindoor on South Asia’s security landscape? It didn’t change Pakistan’s calculus on using terrorism as a tool of foreign policy. It may have had a lot of domestic fillips for Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and his government, but at the level of strategic impact, none are visible. How do you view Pakistan’s internal instability and economic fragility in this context? Before Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army was really on the back foot because of the way it was treating (former Prime Minister) Imran Khan. And Imran Khan is very popular in Pakistan. After

More from Podcasts

Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon