'Distribution of power in Asia is bipolar, not multipolar'

Transcript

S usannah Patton tells Mohammad Asif Khan that Asia remains fundamentally bipolar, dominated by the United States and China, even as India emerges as a major power. Edited excerpts: What is the Asia Power Index, and why does it matter in understanding the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific?Asia Power Index is a really unique research product that the Lowy Institute, a think tank based in Sydney, first launched in 2018. What the index aims to do is to compare the comprehensive national power of 27 countries in Asia, so from as far west as Pakistan through south and southeast Asia,