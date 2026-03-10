Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Podcasts / 'Distribution of power in Asia is bipolar, not multipolar'
Susannah Patton, one of the architects of the Asia Power Index and director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute speaks to BS Blueprint

'Distribution of power in Asia is bipolar, not multipolar'

Susannah Patton, one of the architects of the Asia Power Index and director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute speaks to BS Blueprint

23 min
Updated On : Mar 10 2026 | 2:00 AM IST

Transcript

Susannah Patton tells Mohammad Asif Khan that Asia remains fundamentally bipolar, dominated by the United States and China, even as India emerges as a major power. Edited excerpts: What is the Asia Power Index, and why does it matter in understanding the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific?Asia Power Index is a really unique research product that the Lowy Institute, a think tank based in Sydney, first launched in 2018. What the index aims to do is to compare the comprehensive national power of 27 countries in Asia, so from as far west as Pakistan through south and southeast Asia,

More from Podcasts