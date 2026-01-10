'We will have a sort of a cold war'

Transcript

A n expert in European foreign and security policy, SVEN BISCOP tells Mohammad Asif Khan in an audio interview that under United States (US) President Donald Trump, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) can work as a military alliance only if Europe builds up its own strength, making it an “alliance of equals”. Edited excerpts:Europe has talked about taking greater responsibility for its own defence for many years, but real rearmament seems to be happening only now. What fundamentally changed after the war in Ukraine that finally pushed Europe from intent into action?The first thing that changed is the war,