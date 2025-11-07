Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / A 'compact' missile for wider use

A 'compact' missile for wider use

It weighs up to 1,500 kilograms and has stealthier features and precision-guided ability

3 min read | Updated On : Nov 07 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Share
Satarupa BhattacharjyaSatarupa Bhattacharjya
An advanced long-range supersonic missile - BrahMos-NG (Photo: DRDO)

An advanced long-range supersonic missile - BrahMos-NG (Photo: DRDO)

The long-range, supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles that can be fired from land, ships and the air, have been part of India’s arsenal for decades.  Now, the BrahMos-NG (next generation) missile is being designed to be more compact than the existing line of missiles. The BrahMos, combining the names of two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia, is co-produced by the two countries.     The next-generation weapons system will employ advanced technology (stealthier features), making it precision-guided, and can be integrated on modern ground, naval and air platforms in large numbers, according to BrahMos Aerospace, the company

Written By

Satarupa Bhattacharjya

Satarupa BhattacharjyaSatarupa Bhattacharjya is a journalist with 25 years of work experience in India, China and Sri Lanka. She covered politics, government and policy in the past. Now, she writes on defence and geopolitics.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

In this article :

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile Brahmos missile Military weapon
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon