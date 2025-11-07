A 'compact' missile for wider use

T he long-range, supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles that can be fired from land, ships and the air, have been part of India’s arsenal for decades. Now, the BrahMos-NG (next generation) missile is being designed to be more compact than the existing line of missiles. The BrahMos, combining the names of two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia, is co-produced by the two countries. The next-generation weapons system will employ advanced technology (stealthier features), making it precision-guided, and can be integrated on modern ground, naval and air platforms in large numbers, according to BrahMos Aerospace, the company