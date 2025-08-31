Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / A cooling deal - how tariffs affect the future of India-US strategic ties

A cooling deal - how tariffs affect the future of India-US strategic ties

US President Donald Trump's India tariffs could recast bilateral defence relationship

8 min read | Updated On : Aug 31 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Share
Mohammad Asif KhanMohammad Asif Khan
Blueprint, India-US relations, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi

An Indian Navy P-8I maritime patrol aircraft (Photo: Reuters)

When United States (US) President Donald Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports in August, the move came with little warning and sent shockwaves through diplomatic and economic circles, raising urgent questions about the future of India-US strategic cooperation. While officials on both sides insist that strategic ties remain intact, experts say the tariffs could create pressures that influence India-US defence cooperation in the months ahead. Initially set at 25 per cent before being doubled earlier this month, the measures were justified by Washington DC as a response to India’s high tariffs, its continued purchase of Russian oil,

WRITTEN BY: Mohammad Asif Khan

Mohammad Asif KhanMohammad Asif Khan is a Senior Correspondent at Business Standard, where he covers defence, security, and strategic affairs.

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

In this article :

Narendra Modi Indo-US relations Defence acquisitions Trump tariffs
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon