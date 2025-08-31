A cooling deal - how tariffs affect the future of India-US strategic ties

When United States (US) President Donald Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports in August, the move came with little warning and sent shockwaves through diplomatic and economic circles, raising urgent questions about the future of India-US strategic cooperation. While officials on both sides insist that strategic ties remain intact, experts say the tariffs could create pressures that influence India-US defence cooperation in the months ahead. Initially set at 25 per cent before being doubled earlier this month, the measures were justified by Washington DC as a response to India’s high tariffs, its continued purchase of Russian oil,