A landing in Leh

In 1948, when Pakistani raiders infiltrated Ladakh, the Dakota rose to the occasion

3 min read | Updated On : Nov 07 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Veenu SandhuVeenu Sandhu
The Indian Air Force’s Dakota DC-3 aircraft successfully lands in Leh on a 2.1-kilometre-long makeshift runway, built in under a month (PHOTO: Ministry of Defence)

In the second week of March 1948, Sonam Norbu, a British-trained civil engineer, got down to building an airstrip in the cold, barren desert of Leh, on a war footing. The 38-year-old Ladakhi knew he had little time.  Pakistan had launched an offensive, Operation Sledge, aiming to capture key towns of Ladakh, including Leh. This was months after Hari Singh, the maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, had signed the Instrument of Accession, on October 26, 1947, agreeing to integrate his state into the Dominion of India. Tribal raiders, supported by the Pakistani army, had marched well into the Skardu region

Veenu Sandhu

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

