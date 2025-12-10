A spear for all altitudes

I n October, the Indian Army ordered the Nag Mark 2, a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), which was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council under the Ministry of Defence. This was preceded by the successful field trials of the missile conducted by the Army at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan in early 2025. The Nag Mark 2 fire-and-forget missile is the latest version of the Nag missile system, which is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. Manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the missile system is designed to destroy heavily