All about INS Ikshak, vessel that will help Navy make sense of the seas

I ndia on Thursday commissioned INS Ikshak, a ship that will assist the Indian Navy map the ocean floor for navigation, submarine operations and collecting data for maritime safety and strategy.

Ikshak is the third such indigenously designed and built survey vessel large (SVL). The platform will enhance the hydrographic and maritime capabilities of the Indian Navy, said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi after commissioning it at a base in Kochi.

The ship is 110 metres long, has a displacement of 3,400 tonnes, and will carry a crew of 231, including 20 officers. Ikshak is equipped with the latest hydrographic and oceanographic systems that can scan to a depth of 11,000 meters. It will help the Navy in scanning deep-sea trenches, ridges and underwater ecosystem for navigation and submarine operations. The ship, which was built by state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata, will also aid in critical mineral exploration in the Indian Ocean. It is the first SVL designed with dedicated accommodation for women on deck.