Army chief to visit Sri Lanka, reinforce India's Neighbourhood First policy

G eneral Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, is expected to visit Sri Lanka early next month to strengthen defence cooperation with the island nation, which India considers crucial to its Neighbourhood First policy.

Dwivedi’s visit will complement high-level military engagements between the two nations in the past few years, increasing mutual trust, strategic alignment and growing operational synergy, said a press statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Previous visits

The visit will follow Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi’s trip to Colombo in September and mark a year of continuous bilateral military diplomacy

Lieutenant General B K G M Lasantha Rodrigo, the commander of the Sri Lanka Army, visited India in June to strengthen defence ties and strategic cooperation. He returned to the Indian Military Academy, his alma mater, as reviewing officer for the passing out parade of cadets.