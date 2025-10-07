As tides shift, MDL lays new keel

A t Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), workers fabricated large metal sections inside a specialised workshop, which the company hopes will soon serve its original purpose once the Project-75 India, or P-75(I), submarine order is finalised. And just a few hundred metres away, on a narrow stretch of coastal land known as the Darukhana, smaller tugs and boats were being dismantled by a cluster of private firms. “We build them, the Darukhana breaks them. The entire life cycle of a ship can be seen side by side here,” said an official, pointing out how the components being fabricated inside MDL’s