Border blitz

India is ramping up infrastructure on its land frontiers, but major challenges remain

13 min read | Updated On : Nov 07 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Mohammad Asif KhanMohammad Asif Khan
Soldiers patrol a snow-covered mountain at a forward post along the Line of Control, ahead of Diwali in Kupwara district in northern Kashmir, on October 19 (Photo: PTI)

Just a year before Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a deadly  combat in Galwan in 2020, India completed work on a 255-kilometre (km) stretch of road in the upper reaches of Ladakh. India’s aim was to make durable road links available throughout the year, including during the region’s harsh winter months, to India’s northernmost airstrip, the Daulat Beg Oldie.  The Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road serves a crucial strategic purpose for India. The road's proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and its potential for rapid mobilisation of Indian troops is believed to have triggered activity on the

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

