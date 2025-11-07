Border blitz

J ust a year before Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a deadly combat in Galwan in 2020, India completed work on a 255-kilometre (km) stretch of road in the upper reaches of Ladakh. India’s aim was to make durable road links available throughout the year, including during the region’s harsh winter months, to India’s northernmost airstrip, the Daulat Beg Oldie. The Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road serves a crucial strategic purpose for India. The road's proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and its potential for rapid mobilisation of Indian troops is believed to have triggered activity on the