Centre doubles welfare aid for ex-servicemen & families

D efence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent hike in financial assistance for ex-servicemen (ESM), widows and dependents under three major welfare schemes administered by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) effective November 1, 2025.

The enhanced benefits will be provided under the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, a component of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund managed by the Kendriya Sainik Board.

The Ministry of Defence estimates that this revision will result in an additional annual financial burden of around ~257 crore.

Under the revised structure, the Penury Grant, designed to help aged, non-pensioner ex-servicemen and their widows with minimal or no income, has been doubled from ~4,000 to ~8,000 per month.