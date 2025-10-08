Defence gets its mainstream stage

T he world of strategic affairs now has a new home in Indian mainstream media: Business Standard Blueprint. The monthly print-and-digital magazine on defence and geopolitics from the Business Standard newspaper was launched in New Delhi on September 20. The Blueprint Discourse — a conclave on strategic affairs — held alongside the magazine’s unveiling at the India International Centre, drew a packed audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and scientists, all eager to catch a glimpse of India’s road map on strategic self-reliance. Business Standard editor Shailesh Dobhal kicked off the event with a line that set the tone for the day: “May you