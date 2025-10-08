Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / Defence gets its mainstream stage

Defence gets its mainstream stage

Business Standard launches Blueprint

3 min read | Updated On : Oct 08 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Share
Blueprint DeskBlueprint Desk
Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

The world of strategic affairs now has a new home in Indian mainstream media: Business Standard Blueprint. The monthly print-and-digital magazine on defence and geopolitics from the Business Standard newspaper was launched in New Delhi on September 20.  The Blueprint Discourse — a conclave on strategic affairs — held alongside the magazine’s unveiling at the India International Centre, drew a packed audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and scientists, all eager to catch a glimpse of India’s road map on strategic self-reliance. Business Standard editor Shailesh Dobhal kicked off the event with a line that set the tone for the day: “May you

Written By

Blueprint Desk

Blueprint Desk

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

In this article :

start-up conclave Business Standard
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon