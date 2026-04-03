Defence Minister commissions INS Taragiri, says strong navy a 'necessity'

D efence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned the indigenously-built advanced stealth frigate, INS Taragiri (F41), in Visakhapatnam, strengthening the Indian Navy's presence on the Eastern Coast, covering the Bay of Bengal and parts of the Indian Ocean region. The commissioning marks a key milestone in India’s efforts for maritime self-reliance. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and other senior naval officers. Speaking at the event, Singh said, “A strong, capable navy is not an option, but a necessity, as our energy security depends on the seas.” “Marine power is very important in achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 as envisaged by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi,” he further emphasised. Highlighting the strategic importance of naval strength and underscoring the role of naval platforms in maritime warfare, he said, “History tells us that without strengthening naval power, no country can be powerful.” INS Taragiri, the fourth platform under the Project 17A programme, represents a significant advancement in indigenous warship design and construction, reinforcing the navy’s transition toward a modern and combat-ready force. Project 17A programme It involves construction of seven advanced stealth guided-missile frigates for the Indian Navy with over 75 per cent indigenous content, an upgrade over the earlier Shivalik-class (Project 17). The construction of the ships began around 2017-18, with deliveries planned in phases. Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, the frigates are being built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (four ships) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (three ships), featuring stealth capabilities and are equipped with BrahMos missile and Barak-8 air defence systems. In terms of capability, Project 17A ships are designed for multi-role operations to counter threats from air, surface and underwater. These ships are powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system which uses separate diesel engines for low-speed cruising and a gas turbine for high speed connected to the same shaft via clutches. Advanced warship to counter threats The vessel, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, was made under the ‘Make in India’ mission with over 75 per cent indigenous material. The platform is powered by a CODOG propulsion system, featuring a sleeker hull and a significantly reduced radar cross-section, enhancing its stealth profile in contested maritime environments. The frigate is equipped with a suite of weapon systems, including supersonic surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles and a dedicated anti-submarine warfare suite, using an advanced Combat Management System, allowing real-time threat assessment and rapid response across air, surface, and sub-surface domains. The platform will also aid in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations beyond combat roles.

