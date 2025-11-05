Explained: The torpedo-carrying nuclear submarine launched by Russia

Russia has announced the launch of its nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Khabarovsk, designed to carry Poseidon torpedoes, just days after the country successfully tested its long-range, nuke-powered Burevestnik cruise missile. The submarine, which was launched earlier this week, is the first under the project 08951 class of nuclear-powered submarines, especially designed to carry Poseidon torpedoes (a total of six) capable of striking any target over long distances with a top speed of 185 km/h in low noise. The construction started discreetly in 2014, with only the stern being shown in images released by the Russian defence ministry. The satellite image taken after the launch revealed a length of about 136 metres, with the bow covered by tarpaulin, noted UK-based defence weekly Janes.

What is Poseidon? Unlike a conventional torpedo, the 2M39 Poseidon (Nato reporting name: Kanyon) is an underwater nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed drone, also known as a ‘doomsday missile’, designed to travel across seas. Also Read India continues to buy 'huge quantities of Russian feedstock': Envoy It is 20 metres long, 1.8 metres in diameter and weighs around 100 tonnes. According to experts, Poseidon is considered a weapon capable of determining the outcome of global confrontation and carried by Belgorod and Khabarovsk nuclear-powered submarines, as noted by the state-owned news agency Tass. The platform driven by nuclear installation is claimed to be capable of carrying out autonomous search and destruction of targets at an unlimited distance and a depth of about a kilometre.

With a speed reaching 185 km/h and low noise, the platform is nearly invisible to sonar monitoring and interception. The warhead can carry a charge of up to 20 megatons, exceeding the power of any existing intercontinental ballistic missiles by Russia. Experts warned that the weapon is capable of changing the landscape and coastlines of entire continents beyond recognition. It is a superweapon capable of defeating any country in an autonomous mode. Last month, President Vladimir Putin announced the test of Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone from a submarine, marking the first full test of both its launch and nuclear propulsion system. “There is nothing like this,” he said, claiming the weapon cannot be intercepted.

Russia also held a nuclear readiness drill and tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile last week. Following the development, US President Donald Trump ordered the testing of nuclear weapons after a halt of 33 years. Trump made this announcement on Truth Social while on his way to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea. “Because of other countries' testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” Trump posted. “Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years,” he said, stressing the need to increase the testing programme.