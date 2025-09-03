Business Standard
First dawn - India's first hours of independence

First dawn - India's first hours of independence

Under a monsoon sky on Aug 15, 1947, Indians shared pure joy

3 min read | Updated On : Sep 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Veenu SandhuVeenu Sandhu
Indians gather near South Block, overlooking Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, to celebrate the country’s independence from British rule, on August 15, 1947

When the clock struck midnight on August 15, 1947, India shed nearly two centuries of colonial rule. Inside the Central Hall of Parliament, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s words carried the hush and hope of the moment: “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”  For millions, that was when history turned. As dawn broke, New Delhi’s streets throbbed with celebration. Among the first images of India’s democracy rose from the sandstone blocks of the Central Secretariat — the South Block and the North Block — and the circular Parliament building.  Under

WRITTEN BY: Veenu Sandhu

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

In this article :

Independence Day Blueprint Defence Magazine India’s partition
