France arms Rafale jets with laser-guided rockets for anti-drone operations

T o counter drones with a low-cost option and reduce reliance on expensive air-to-air missiles, France has successfully tested and integrated laser-guided 68mm rockets onto its Rafale jets to neutralise aerial threats. The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France’s defence procurement agency, announced on Monday that it had successfully integrated a 68mm laser-guided rocket onto the Rafale under the Lutte anti-drone sur avion de combat (LADAC), or anti-drone capability for combat aircraft, programme. According to the DGA, the integration was carried out in collaboration with the French Air and Space Force's Centre d'expertise aéronautique militaire (CEAM), with support from Dassault Aviation and Thales.

The development reflects a shift in modern air warfare. According to the US-based defence publication The War Zone (TWZ), the weapon is intended to engage low-cost aerial threats, including one-way attack drones similar to the Iranian-designed Shahed family, which have become an increasing threat in recent conflicts. Laser-guided rockets offer a substantially cheaper engagement option while allowing fighters to preserve their stocks of advanced air-to-air missiles for higher-value targets. Also Read FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Date, time (IST), predictions, key stats The move follows concerns over the widespread use of low-cost one-way attack drones in the Ukraine war and the recent conflict in West Asia, where militaries have increasingly relied on cheap unmanned systems to overwhelm conventional air defences.

France first indicated plans to arm the Rafale with laser-guided rockets during the Paris Air Show 2025. At the time, a DGA chief engineer told Janes that the French military needed a more economical solution for counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) missions. “We absolutely have to start using rockets for the C-UAS mission, because we cannot keep using our high-value missiles in this role,” the official said as cited by The Eurasian Times. We are now evaluating both unguided and guided rockets, and it is something that we are looking to implement very soon.” The move follows similar efforts by the United States and the United Kingdom to equip combat aircraft with affordable weapons for C-UAS missions. The increasing use of drones in conflicts across Europe and the West Asia has highlighted the need for scalable and economical interception capabilities.