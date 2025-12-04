How Russian 5th-generation stealth Su-57 can help India enhance air combat

I ndia and Russia are expected to discuss the issue of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft during President Vladimir Putin’s December 4-5 visit.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that discussions on the twin-engine stealth multirole fighter aircraft Su-57 will be on the agenda

“The issue of Su-57s certainly will be on the agenda during the coming visit,” Peskov said.

What does the Su-57 fighter offer?

Su-57, NATO reporting name ‘Felon’, is a fifth-generation aircraft developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau, and part of the United Aircraft Corporation under the Prospective Aeronautical Complex of Front-line Aviation programme.

The jet is made for multirole operations, including both air superiority and ground attack missions, and offers advanced technologies comparable to those found in western fifth-generation fighters such as the US-made F-22 and F-35.