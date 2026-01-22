'If I don't like it': Trump hints at renaming advanced fighter jet F-47

P resident Donald Trump has said he will change the name of the F-47, United States Air Force’s (USAF) new sixth-generation stealth fighter jet, if “he doesn’t like it”, sparking debate over symbolism and presidential influence over defence programmes. Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, Trump praised the jet as an example of the US having the “best equipment” in the world. “They say it’s the most devastating plane, fighter jet ever,” Trump said. “They called it 47. If I don’t like it, I’m going to take the 47 off it” — comments that captured attention and raised questions about what might motivate such a change.

US Air Force General Kenneth S Wilsbach, who serves as the 24th Chief of Staff, explained on X how the jet was named. It evokes the P-47 Thunderbolt, a fighter that made a mark in air superiority with its bombing roles during World War II. The name also refers to the year 1947, when the US Air Force became an independent military service separate from the Army. Lastly, the number references Trump's tenure as the 47th US President, marking his role in advancing the programme, the general's tweet mentioned. Also, the number pays tribute to the founding year of our incredible @usairforce, while also recognizing the 47th @POTUS's pivotal support for the development of the world's FIRST sixth-generation fighter (2/2). https://t.co/wjBynCSejr — General Ken Wilsbach (@OfficialCSAF) March 21, 2025

F-47 ‘advanced stealth’ fighter jet The F-47, which is being developed as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance programme, will evade radar and infrared detection better than fifth-generation jets and possess an air-superiority role succeeding the F-22 Raptor. The USAF selected Boeing in March last year to lead the design, testing and production of the aircraft. The F-47 is designed to operate as a “system of systems”, where a single piloted fighter works alongside autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft or drone wingmen. These drones can scout ahead, jam enemy radars, or carry out strikes, all while being coordinated by the pilot, reducing risk and expanding the aircraft’s combat reach.