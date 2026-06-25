India's Amca jet programme hits roadblock amid GE engine price hike

I ndia’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca) programme has faced a major setback after negotiations over its F414 engine with a United States (US) aerospace major reportedly hit a deadlock over pricing, cost and timeline of the country’s fifth-generation fighter jet. According to the media reports, General Electric (GE) has sought a price for the F414 engine that is nearly three times higher than the original estimates discussed during the early stages of negotiations. Experts aware of the matter indicate that the engine was initially expected to cost around 80 crore per unit, but recent commercial proposals have reportedly pushed the figure beyond Rs 200 crore per engine, causing trouble ahead of its development.

The negotiations also cover technology transfer arrangements, licensed production, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, spare parts support, warranty provisions, delivery schedules and future price-escalation mechanisms. The complexity of these discussions has contributed to delays in concluding what has long been viewed as a landmark India-US defence deal. What is Amca? Also Read What is Helina? India's indigenous helicopter-launched anti-tank missile It is India’s indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency for the Indian Air Force and designed as a twin-engine aircraft with internal weapons bays, sensor fusion and supercruise ambitions. The programme has been approved for prototype development, with initial induction planned in the mid-2030s.

India currently lacks an engine in the 98 kN thrust class. Due to repeated delays in developing an indigenous model, the Mk1 version of Amca was designed around the GE F414-INS6 engine. The F414 was chosen due to its proven reliability, existing integration with the future Tejas Mk-2 programme, supply chain and lower developmental risk. Any significant escalation in engine costs could complicate the Amca programme, given that the aircraft has been designed around the F414. Adopting a different engine class would involve major structural and systems modifications, followed by extensive testing and certification before induction. The Mk-2 version is expected to use a indigenous 110-120 kN class engine, being explored in collaboration with French defence aerospace company Safran. The Amca prototype programme alone would require around 10-15 F414 engines for five flying prototypes.