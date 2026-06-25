India's Amca jet programme hits roadblock amid GE engine price hike
The revised price for F414 engine is nearly three times higher than the original estimates discussed during the early stages of negotiations
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A prototype of the advanced medium combat aircraft at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru in 2025. Photo: Reuters
The negotiations also cover technology transfer arrangements, licensed production, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, spare parts support, warranty provisions, delivery schedules and future price-escalation mechanisms. The complexity of these discussions has contributed to delays in concluding what has long been viewed as a landmark India-US defence deal.
What is Amca?
It is India’s indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency for the Indian Air Force and designed as a twin-engine aircraft with internal weapons bays, sensor fusion and supercruise ambitions.
The programme has been approved for prototype development, with initial induction planned in the mid-2030s.
India currently lacks an engine in the 98 kN thrust class. Due to repeated delays in developing an indigenous model, the Mk1 version of Amca was designed around the GE F414-INS6 engine.
The F414 was chosen due to its proven reliability, existing integration with the future Tejas Mk-2 programme, supply chain and lower developmental risk.
Any significant escalation in engine costs could complicate the Amca programme, given that the aircraft has been designed around the F414. Adopting a different engine class would involve major structural and systems modifications, followed by extensive testing and certification before induction.
The Mk-2 version is expected to use a indigenous 110-120 kN class engine, being explored in collaboration with French defence aerospace company Safran. The Amca prototype programme alone would require around 10-15 F414 engines for five flying prototypes.
The latest setback comes at a time when the Indian Air Force faces a declining fighter squadron strength and is seeking to accelerate the induction of next-generation combat aircraft. Any delay in finalising the engine arrangement can have severe implications for the Amca development schedule, a programme widely regarded as central to future air combat capabilities.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
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